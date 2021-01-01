Unmatched leg room and bathing width, in a 36” whirlpool bath, the 6036 Elite whirlpool bathtub has a deeper water depth which is a result of placing the overflow on the top of the bathtub’s deck and extra bathing width is achieved by decreasing the bath’s top deck and adding the space into the bathing well. This tub has two sloping arm rests and additional leg room by sculpturing the foot end of the tub with two gentle curves WaterTECH 36-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 6036 ELITE WHITE