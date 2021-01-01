From phoebecat
36 In. W X 36 In. D X 76 In. H Square Shower Enclosure With Twin Sliding Doors & Invisible Rollers
The innovative and stylish square shower enclosure is a great space saver and creates a dramatic and stunning focal point to any bathroom. This contemporary shower enclosure combines a sleek frameless design, with superior quality clear tempered glass. Glass supports adjust to accommodate out-of-plumb walls, making it possible to have a seemless installation. Clear side seal strips, full-length door magnetic seal strips and seal strips that run through the hinges are guaranteed to prevent leakage. 6463 aluminum with Chrome / Brushed Nickel finish treatment profile will not rust, chip or scratch off and is guaranteed for life.