36-in. W X 18.25-in. D Quartz Top In Black Galaxy Color For 1 Hole Faucet

This quartz top belongs to the shaker series. This quartz top features a rectangle shape with a modern style. This product is made for countertop installation. DIY installation instructions are included in the box. This quartz top is designed for a 1 hole faucet and the faucet drilling location is on the center. This quartz top features 1 sink. This quartz top is made with quartz. The primary color of this product is black galaxy. Smooth non-porous surface; prevents from discoloration and fading. Quartz is an extremely hard material that is tougher and stronger than granite and marble. 36-in. Width (left to right). 18.25-in. Depth (back to front). 5.75-in. Height (top to bottom). All dimensions are nominal. This product can usually be shipped out in 1 day. Quality control approved in Canada. Your order is physically inspected before shipping. Lookout for the inspectors seal. THIS PRODUCT INCLUDE(S): 1x quartz top in black galaxy color (17435).