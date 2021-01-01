With a heavy duty construction, this handcrafted 36 in. fire pit cooking grate from Bluegrass Living, is ideal for a robust backyard fire. Perfect for an outdoor barbecue, the large 36 inch diameter cooking grate allows for the maximum amount of cooking space. A perfect ad don to any DIY project, this fire pit cooking grate is easy to clean and sure to create the perfect grill marks. A complete heavy-duty construction will ensure this cooking grate that will last for years to come! Bluegrass Living 36-in W Black Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit | BCG-36-C