This unique Lumino 5/8 inch diameter Semper double rod features a beautiful dark oil rubbed bronze finish. It is compatible with pocket or grommet style curtains, sheers or swags, works well with drapery clips (sold separately) and features an expandable width of 36 to 96 inches. Each bracket highlights a sleek and modern design in a beautiful dark oil rubbed bronze finish. The finish coordinated flawlessly with existing furniture pieces, lighting, fixtures and adds warmth to any room. Included with this set are three 5/8 inch rods, three sturdy mounting brackets, screws, drywall anchors and installation instructions. The bracket projection (from wall to end of bracket) is 3.75 inches. Tools you will need for installation: pencil, tape measure, drill or screw driver. Clean/dust with a slightly damp or dry cloth. Lumino 36-in to 88-in Dark Oil Rubbed Bronze Steel Double Curtain Rod with Finials in Brown | 85-0022-932