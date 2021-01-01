This rubber framed round wall mirror is a stylish and practical design that shines in modern, retro, farmhouse, and mid century interiors. The frame material is not only attractive, but also acts as a protective bumper in high-traffic areas, making it ideal for over a bathroom vanity or as an accent piece in an entryway, bedroom, or living room. Constructed of premium-quality 1/4-inch glass, the mirror’s reflection is crisp and distortion-free. Authentic silver backing on the glass prevents corrosion in high-humidity environments. The ultra-flush mounting system allows for quick and secure installation in both vertical and horizontal orientations and comes prepackaged with drywall anchors and screws. Thoughtfully designed packaging ensures safe delivery from our Michigan workshop to your home. This USA-designed and -assembled mirror is currently offered in 18x18, 24x24, 30x30, and 36x36 sizes in five colors: black, grey, matte gold, sage green, and white. Better Bevel 36-in W x 36-in H White Round Bathroom Mirror Rubber | 19020