Cuisinart 36 in. Rectangular Bookshelf Pot Rack in Brushed Stainless, Silver

The Cuisinart CRBS-36B 36 in. Rectangular Bookshelf Rack in Brushed Stainless is durably constructed and inset with a fine grid that doubles as a handy storage shelf. This rectangular wall-mount bookshelf rack offers a sleek, distinguished way to display fine cookware and accessories with both style and convenience. The unit's 12 "S" hooks enable moveable positioning to create a customized rack suited to any cookware collection. In addition, it provides two reinforced wall brackets and all additional hardware required for easy installation. Best of all, the rack's sophisticated, understated design blends attractively with existing decor, appliances, and accents to ensure a flawless introduction into any kitchen. Color: Stainless Steel.