From regency
Regency 36 in. Prestige Mahogany Lateral File, Brown
Advertisement
Outfit your executive or home suite with a tradition that lasts. Regency's Prestige Collection combines the quintessential elements of traditional elegance with classic lines, solid wood trim, beveled edge details and rich hand-rubbed Mahogany veneer finishes. This lateral file has two large lateral drawers that accommodate both letter and legal files and both drawers lock. Use as stand-alone file storage or as part of an office suite for a timeless look.