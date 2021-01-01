Bon Tool’s aluminum asphalt lute rake is designed with a wide head to level smoothly and quickly. The rake’s aluminum head is lightweight despite its size, so it takes less time and exertion to tackle tough tasks. This heavy-duty rake is great for contractor and professional use, as well as serious homeowners. Bon Tool's products have been trusted by professionals for over 60-years. Bon is committed to the development and improvement of tools for professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. We put our trusted name to every product we sell. Bon Tool 36-in Landscape Rake | 12-236