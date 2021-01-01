Modern design meets everyday functionality. We all want our houses to feel like homes. But that’s easier said than done, especially where space is limited. Excessive clutter kills the functionality of a room, but bulky cabinets and storage units make it difficult to maintain your aesthetic. With the ultra slim floating shelf from delta, you don’t have to choose between practicality and style. Perfect for the kitchen, bathroom, office and any room in between, it instantly increases your room’s potential. While chests and cabinets occupy valuable floor space, our shelf hangs up out of the way, allowing you to conquer clutter or accent your space while maintaining a practical flow in your home. One of the thinnest floating shelves available, the delta floating shelf creates a minimalist aesthetic. Available in a range of finish options, you’ll find the style that compliments any decor. A chic alternative to bulky wall shelving, we utilize a no-show bracket design. It’s all thanks to our proprietary InvisiBolts, which provide fast, easy and intuitive installation. While similar products are for display only, ours deliver functionality! Made from 100% sustainable sourced reforested MDP wood, they can hold up to 33 lbs. Not only does this keep your stuff safe, it also means they’re durable enough for everyday use. Delta Cycle & Home White 36-in L x 8-in D Wood Floating Shelf | FS2090BBW-2