Cat Craft 36-in Jute Cat Scratching Post, Charcoal

Give your pal a meow-worthy spot to scratch with the Cat Craft 36-in Jute Cat Scratching Post. This scratching post features cat-friendly jute material—providing your feline friend with a satisfying surface to scratch and claw. It helps condition your kitty’s claw muscles and keep her nails groomed while helping to spare your furniture from unwanted scratch marks. The post features a durable construction and stable design—and it even includes two detachable and replaceable toys for extra fun and entertainment. Just pick out the color that works best in your home and give your kitty pal something special to scratch on!