The ZLINE KL3-36 is a 36 in. professional wall mount stainless steel range hood with a modern design and built-to-last quality, making it a great addition to any kitchen. This hood's high-performance, 400 CFM 4-speed motor will provide all the power you need to quietly and efficiently ventilate your stove while cooking. With its classic 430 grade stainless steel, this range hood contains rust, temperature, and corrosion-resistant properties to ensure a durable vent hood that will last for years to come. Enjoy modern features, including built-in LED lighting for an illuminated culinary experience and dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for easy clean-up. This wall mount range hood has a convertible vent, so you can have a luxury range hood whether you need a ducted or ductless option. Enjoy easy installation and an easy recirculating conversion process. Experience Attainable Luxury® in the heart of your home, with a ZLINE range hood. ZLINE Kitchen and Bath stands by all products with its manufacturer parts warranty. The KL3-36 ships next business day when in stock. ZLINE KITCHEN & BATH 36-in Convertible Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Range Hood | KL3-36