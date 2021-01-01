From ancona
Ancona 36-in Convertible Stainless Steel Island Range Hood | AN-1422
Advertisement
Featuring Ancona’s exclusive Auto Night Light ™ with dusk to dawn sensor and eco-friendly LED lights, this professionally engineered range hood combines an ultra-powerful 650 CFM motor with 5-speed options and aluminum deco filters to leave the air in your kitchen clean and fresh. Convert this range hood to non-vented/ductless operation with a recirculation kit (sold separately). Ancona 36-in Convertible Stainless Steel Island Range Hood | AN-1422