Fanaway 3/4 In. diameter down rods come in a variety of lengths to customize your ceiling fan based on the height of your room. Setting your Fanaway ceiling fan at the proper height allows for maximum performance. The bottom of the fan should be at least 7 Ft. from the floor. 8 To 9 Ft. is the recommended standard for optimal circulation. Fanaway down rods are non-threaded with set screws and cross pin for added security and stability. For angled ceilings please check the instruction manual for the maximum angle allowed with the canopy included with your Fanaway ceiling fan. A general guide to choose the correct down rod for your ceiling height is: 8 to 9 Ft. ceiling, 6 In. down rod; 10 Ft. ceiling, 12 In. down rod; 11 Ft. ceiling, 18 In. down rod; 12 Ft. ceiling, 24 In. down rod; 13 Ft. ceiling, 36 In. down rod. 14 Ft., 48 In. down rod; 15 Ft., 60 In. down rod. It can only be used with Fanaway ceiling fans – not compatible with other brands. Fanaway 36-in Brushed Chrome Steel Indoor Ceiling Fan Downrod | 210545360