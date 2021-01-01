Home Decorators Collection 36 in. - 72 in. Mix and Match Telescoping 1 in. Single Curtain Rod in Oil-Rubbed Bronze

The Mix and Match Series from the Home Decorators Collection offer a range of quality metallic curtain rods, accessories and various finial designs. Adjustable from 36 in. L - 72 in. L with a telescoping design, this single curtain rod has a ORB finish to enhance your interior decor while making it a natural addition to most designs. Every rod set comes with a set of telescoping rods, 2 end cap finials, installation brackets and mounting hardware so all you will need for a quick and easy installation is a screwdriver or a cordless drill. Finials can also be easily swapped out for another design to create your personal style.