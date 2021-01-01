From international concepts
International Concepts 36 in. 5-Piece Heather Gray and White Extendable Gathering Height Table with 4-Counter Height Stools, Heather Gray & White
This beautiful solid wood dining set from International Concepts is a great addition to your home. Always 100% solid hardwood, IC products are sturdy, durable, and a great value. This set has been finished with premium paints and stains and finished with a protective topcoat. International Concepts has been manufacturing quality solid wood home furnishings since 1979. With 30+ years of experience they stand behind their products. Buy this beautiful dining set today. Color: Heather Gray & White.