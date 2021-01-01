From grohe
Grohe 36 371 Integrated Electronics for Wireless Data Communication Accessory Wire Kit
Advertisement
Grohe 36 371 Integrated Electronics for Wireless Data Communication Product Features: Wall mount wireless data communicator Reset switch Status indicatior (LED) Standalone/maximum configuration One-to-one connection Safety cut-off mechanism (1 user) Safety shutdown in case of loss of connection Connection cable set for data communication and power supply (5 m each) Bluetooth transmitter power supply: 12 V Bluetooth transmitter frequency: 2.4 GHz Bluetooth range (max. 10 m) varies depending on used materials and walls between transmitter and receiver Bluetooth-enabled device (Bluetooth V2.1 or higher) necessary Product Specifications: Height: 3-3/8"Width: 2-7/8"Depth: 1-5/8" N/A