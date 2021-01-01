Bosch 36,000 BTU 3 Ton Gen 2 Climate 5000 ENERGY STAR Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heat Pump - 230-Volt/60 Hz, White

The Bosch Gen 2 Climate Ductless Mini Split Series provides energy-efficient, on-demand comfort that is flexible, simple to install and easy to maintain. An exceptional alternative to traditional HVAC systems, mini splits heat and cool individual rooms by utilizing a combination of efficient technologies to lower electricity usage and decrease your electric bill. The mini split system is ideal for spaces where ductwork will not fit or is overly costly including additions, renovations and enclosed patios. The system is comprised of 3-parts; the indoor air handler, an outdoor condensing section and the piping line set. The main units are connected by the electrical, refrigerant and condensate piping line set through a 3 in. Dia hole in an exterior wall. The outdoor unit is charged with enough refrigerant to charge up to 35 ft. of line set. Color: White.