Hinkley Lighting 35904 Nula 14" Wide Lisa McDennon Pendant Shell Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Hinkley Lighting 35904 Nula 14" Wide Lisa McDennon Pendant The Lisa McDennon Series offers a striking mix of edgy, sculptural silhouettes that incorporate modern, organic elements and luxe materials, brought to life by her innovative and original point of view. Nula is a work of art. A juxtaposition of industrial elements and organic influences transmutes simplicity into decadence. Pairing a dense chalk-white exterior with a gleaming, luxe gold interior elicits a dramatic effect. Several designs offer flexibility to customize for unique installations. Features Comes with all mounting hardware required Steel construction will ensure reliable performance for years to come (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs Adjustable cord included Rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 11-3/4" Width: 14" Depth: 14" Product Weight: 5.5 lbs Wire Length: 144" Canopy Width: 6-1/2" Canopy Depth: 6-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Shell Black