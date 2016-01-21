Umbra 358778 Mira 22-1/4" x 21-1/16" Circular Flat Frameless Wall Accent Mirror by Lauren Reed Natural Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Umbra 358778 Mira 22-1/4" x 21-1/16" Circular Flat Frameless Wall Accent Mirror by Lauren Reed Great for Small Spaces If you are looking to make a room appear larger, this mirror will aid in tricking the eye, as it helps bounce light around the room with ease. The top half of this circular mirror is frameless, enhancing its ability to add to the décor of the room without adding a lot of weight to the wall. Looks great as a powder room mirror, in entryways and bedrooms.Features:MIRA’s semi-circle wood frame, in a natural wood finish adds a contemporary touch to a circular mirror and transforms any spaceIts wood frame adds a warmth and its semi-circle shape delivering the unexpected; looks great in an entryway, bedroom, living room or powder roomThis mirror can help a room appear larger, by helping light bounce around, making a space seem bigger and airierDesigned by Lauren Reed; measures 21 ½ x 20 ¾ x 1 ½ inches5-year limited manufacturer warranty Accent Mirror Natural