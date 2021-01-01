From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 35854 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Graphite Grey Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Eurofase Lighting 35854 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Add a modern touch to your outdoor space. As a flushmount or wall piece, this LED outdoor mount will bring the necessary light to your landscape. Choose between our large or small size to get the perfect size for your space.Features100 x 18W/LED 3000K/1100lm (non-dimmable)Constructed of metalIncludes a white diffuserIntegrated 18 watt LED lightingIntended for outdoor useETL and CSA rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under 1 year manufacturer and 5 year LED warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 10-1/4"Width: 10-1/4"Extension: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 3.26 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1100Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Graphite Grey