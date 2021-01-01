Varathane 358322 Premium Gel Stain, Half Pint, Black

Designed for vertical surfaces including doors, window trim and furniture; creates a natural wood look on fiberglass and composite doors Formulated with a thicker consistency to prevent drips and runs and provides twice the coverage of traditional oil-based stains Dries to touch in 1 hour and covers up to 60 sq. ft. per half pint; allow 2 hours between coats Applies evenly without causing lap marks or grain raise; not recommended for floors, decks or siding Enhances the natural beauty of the wood grain with long-lasting, rich deep color, Weight: 0.65 Pounds, Manufacturer: Rust-Oleum