Delta 35775-MPU-DST Stryke 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Delta 35775-MPU-DST Stryke 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Delta 35775-MPU-DST Features:Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of zincCoordinates with products from the Stryke lineWidespread mounting type - three hole faucet with 8" - 18" centersDeck mounted installation - three hole faucet mounts directly to sink or countertopFaucet includes Diamond Seal ceramic discPop-up drain assembly includedAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantLow lead compliantDelta 35775-MPU-DST Technologies and Benefits:DIAMOND™ Seal: Using diamonds, the hardest naturally-occurring substance on Earth, we’ve engineered a faucet that’s longer lasting, leak-free and less hassle to install.Delta 35775-MPU-DST Specifications:Height: 7-3/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-3/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" - 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/16"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Chrome