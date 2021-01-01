Delta 3568LF-MPU Ara 1.2 GPM Widespread Waterfall Bathroom Faucet - Includes Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly Brilliance Stainless Faucet Bathroom Sink

Delta 3568LF-MPU Ara 1.2 GPM Widespread Waterfall Bathroom Faucet - Includes Metal Pop-Up Drain Assembly Delta Ara 3568LF-MPU Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime faucet & finish warranty Constructed of brass with metal handles Ceramic disc cartridge: A lifetime of maintenance-free operation InnoFlex supply lines included Includes 2-1/8" metal drain assembly Delta Ara Bathroom Faucet Technologies & Benefits: DIAMOND™ Seal Technology: Delta® DIAMOND Seal Technology utilizes a ceramic disc valve with a real diamond coating to produce a faucet that will last up to five million uses. That's twice as long as the industry standard, guaranteeing a lifetime of leak-free, trouble-free performance. Delta Innoflex PEX supply lines are included with DIAMOND Seal faucets, so everything you need is in one box. Delta Ara 3568LF-MPU Specifications: Overall Height: 5-5/16" (counter top to the highest part of the faucet) Spout Height: 4-1/2" (counter top to the spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-3/8" (center of faucet base to center of spout outlet) Installation Type: Widespread (center to center adjustable) Gallons Per Minute: 1.2 gpm Why Buy Delta Ara 3568LF-MPU Bathroom Faucet From Us: We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty Coverage Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Double Handle Brilliance Stainless