From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 3563 Tyson's Gate 3 Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce with Glass Shade Brushed Nickel with Shale Wood Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Minka Lavery 3563 Tyson's Gate 3 Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce with Glass Shade Modern glass and steel architectural structures influence Tyson's Gate by Minka Lavery. Visually clean, yet sophisticated for today's popular modern interior settings.Features Comes with an Iris glass shadeRequires (3) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under Minka Lavery's 1 year limited warrantyDimensions Height: 12"Width: 7"Extension: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Shape: T8Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel with Shale Wood