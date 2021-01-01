From haley tech ltd

355mmx7mm CCFL Backlight Lamps with Frame/holder for 17 inch LCD Monitor 350mm Double lamps 2pcs

$13.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

355mmx7mm CCFL Backlight Lamps with Frame/holder for 17 inch LCD.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com