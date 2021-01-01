From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3555 Winnie Single Light 18" Wide Pendant Polished White / Distressed Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hinkley Lighting 3555 Winnie Single Light 18" Wide Pendant Features Steel construction Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb required (not included) Dimmable with dimmable bulbs 60" of adjustable chain included CUL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 21-1/2" Width: 18" Product Weight: 7 lbs Chain Length: 60" Wire Length: 120" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Polished White / Distressed Black