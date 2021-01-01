From uttermost
Uttermost 35365 Free 51" Square Framed Butterfly Painting on Paper by Grace Feyock Soft Orange / Pastel Home Decor Wall Decor Paintings and Prints
Advertisement
Uttermost 35365 Free 51" Square Framed Butterfly Painting on Paper by Grace Feyock Features:Showcasing a whimsical flair, this hand painted canvas pairs vibrant shades with subdued shadesThis contemporary butterfly artwork also features hints of whimsical colors and is complimented by an antiqued gallery frameDue to the handcrafted nature of this artwork, each piece may have subtle differencesSpecially designed by Grace FeyockWith a frame expertly crafted from wood Paintings and Prints Soft Orange / Pastel