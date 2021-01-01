From uttermost

Uttermost 35347 71 Inch x 21 Inch "Tides Edge" Framed Art Print on Canvas by Grace Feyock Silver Leaf Home Decor Wall Decor Paintings and Prints

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Uttermost 35347 71 Inch x 21 Inch "Tides Edge" Framed Art Print on Canvas by Grace Feyock Features:Neutral tones used in this hand painted artwork on canvasHand finished for a unique and beautiful appearanceCrafted from pine, canvas, and acrylicShips with J-hook and mounting nailsFinished with multiple layers of sealant1 year manufacturer warrantyDesigned by Grace FeyockDimensions:Height: 71.375"Width: 21.375" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 1.5"Product Weight: 14 lbs Paintings and Prints Silver Leaf

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com