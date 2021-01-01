From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 35318 Charlie 26" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Distressed Cool Gray Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Kenroy Home 35318 Charlie 26" Tall Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from resinComes with a fabric shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs3 Way switchUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 26"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 6.6 lbsShade Height: 10-1/2"Shade Width: 15"Shade Depth: 15"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Distressed Cool Gray