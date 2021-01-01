From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 35272 Levi Single Light 55" Tall Gooseneck Floor Lamp Black / Antique Brass Lamps Floor Lamps
Kenroy Home 35272 Levi Single Light 55" Tall Gooseneck Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed from steel and other metalsIncludes a black metal shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off switchETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 54-3/4"Width: 16-1/2"Product Weight: 9.04 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: No Black / Antique Brass