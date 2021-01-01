American Standard 3519B.101 Edgemere Round Comfort Height Toilet Bowl Only White Fixture Toilet Bowl Only

American Standard 3519B.101 Edgemere Round Comfort Height Toilet Bowl Only American Standard 3519B.101 Features:Comfort height toilets offer the greatest accessibility and ease of use with a bowl height of between 16-1/2" and 18"Constructed from vitreous chinaADA compliantCleanCurve rim eliminates common waste build up areasEverclean surface helps to eliminate all bacteria on the toiletConcealed trapway provides a smooth appearanceToilet seat not includedCovered under a 5 year limited warrantyAmerican Standard 3519B.101 Specifications:Width: 14"Rough In: 12"Bowl Height: 16-1/2"Trapway: 2"Water Area: 9 x 8Why Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Bowl Only White