From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 3507D24 Solace 12 Light 24" Wide Abstract Globe Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting 3507D24 Solace 12 Light 24" Wide Abstract Globe Chandelier Features(12) 8 watt maximum G9 bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 23-5/8"Minimum Height: 30"Maximum Hanging Height: 80"Width: 23-5/8"Depth: 23-5/8"Product Weight: 7.7 lbsWire Length: 78-11/16"Canopy Height: 1"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 8 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulbs Included: No Chrome