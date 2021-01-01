From quorum international
Quorum International 3506 Salento 1 Light Drum Pendant Persian White Indoor Lighting Pendants Drum
Quorum International 3506 Salento 1 Light Drum Pendant Features:Enchanting round shaped clear seeded glass shadeAmbient light casts soft generalized illumination over a wide areaRound canopyCurved armsEfficient illuminating power of compact fluorescent lightingDry location indoor use compatibleCompliance:UL Listed (Dry Location) - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 18Light Direction: Ambient LightingNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: DrumProduct Weight: 13.25Shade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: DrumShade Type: Seedy GlassUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120Wattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 11.5 Drum Persian White