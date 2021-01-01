Symmons 3506-H321-V-CYL-B-TRM Dia Tub and Shower Trim Only Package with Single Function Shower Head, Hand Shower, and Double Lever Handle - Less Rough In Valve Product Features: Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime warranty for residential use (5 year limited warranty for commercial use) Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Single function shower head Tub and Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, shower arm, handshower, hose, slide bar, and wall supply, and tub spout Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for shower systems All hardware required for installation is included Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Separate dial for volume control Escutcheon (Cover plate) Dimensions: 7-3/4" W x 7-3/4" H Includes pre-set safety stop with override capability Rough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head with full spray pattern Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons per minute) Shower Head Width: 3 Shower Arm Length: 6 Tub Spout Specifications: Spout Reach: 7 Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute California residents: warning - this product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm Thermostatic Chrome