From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 3505D28 Eren 3 Light 28" Wide Crystal Linear Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting 3505D28 Eren 3 Light 28" Wide Crystal Linear Pendant Features(3) 40 watt maximum G9 bulbs requiredAdjustable cord includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 3-11/16"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 83"Width: 28"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 8 lbsWire Length: 78"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulbs Included: No Black