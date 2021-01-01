Symmons 3505-H321-V-CYL-B-1.5-TRM Dia Pressure Balanced Shower System with Shower Head Hand Shower Shower Arm Slide Bar Hose and Valve Trim Satin

Symmons 3505-H321-V-CYL-B-1.5-TRM Dia Pressure Balanced Shower System with Shower Head, Hand Shower, Shower Arm, Slide Bar, Hose, and Valve Trim The Dia collection offers a contemporary design that fits any budget. The combination of the Dia collection's quality materials and sleek design makes it the smart choice for any contemporary bath. One of our most popular designs, customers love the effortless style that our Dia suite brings to their space and you will, too. Symmons 3505-H321-V-CYL-B-1.5-TRM Features: Shower Package Includes: shower head, diverter trim, handles, handshower, hose, shower arm, slide bar, valve trim, wall supply Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime warranty and a 5 year commercial warranty Pressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function Two lever style handles Compatible diverter valve trim included 30" slide bar included Matching hand shower with 60" hose High quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Shower head with full spray pattern Valve Trim Specifications: Valve trim constructed of brass ensuring dependability and longevity Rough-in sold separately Valve Trim Height: 7-1/2" (top to bottom) Valve Trim Width: 7-1/2" (left to right) Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head constructed of brass Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Shower Head Height: 4-1/4" (top to bottom) Shower Head Width: 3" (left to right) Hand Shower Specifications: Hose Length: 60" Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Hand Shower Type: Single Function Shower system includes wall supply for hand shower Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel