Maxim 35002 Wharf 10" 1 Light Wall Sconce Empire Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Maxim 35002 Wharf 10" 1 Light Wall Sconce Product Features:Part of the Wharf CollectionAvailable in multiple sizesFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesUL Listed for Wet LocationProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 10"Width: 10"Extension: 10.5"Backplate Height: 4.75"Backplate Width: 4.75"HCO: 8" (height from center of outlet)Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vProduct Variations:35001: 1 Light 9.5" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce35003: 1 Light 10.5" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Outdoor Wall Sconces Empire Bronze