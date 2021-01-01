From lg electronics

LG Electronics 350-sq ft Window Air Conditioner (115-Volt; 8000-BTU) ENERGY STAR in White | LW8016ER

$279.00
In stock
It’s important to get the right air conditioner for the job! The LG LW8016ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms up to 350 sq. ft. This ENERGY STAR® certified unit has 3 cooling and fan speeds and a 24 hour timer to create a cooling schedule. 4-way air deflection lets the flow of air be directed where it's needed most whether cooling, dehumidifying or just circulating air. If there is a power outage, the auto restart feature will automatically turn your unit back on when power is restored. Other features include a remote control, easy window installation kit, removable, washable filter and a check filter alert. LG Electronics 350-sq ft Window Air Conditioner (115-Volt; 8000-BTU) ENERGY STAR in White | LW8016ER

