Comfort-Aire 350-sq ft Window Air Conditioner (115-Volt; 8000-BTU) ENERGY STAR in White | 230608
Electronic control panels with sleep mode and 24 hour timer. 3-speed cool/fan, with full remote control. Easy mount window slide panels included. 13.4375 in. H x 18.5 in. W x 15.75 in. D. 5-year sealed system warranty; 1-year warranty for other parts. Manufacturer part number RADS-81P.