Telio 350 Ponte Double Knit Black, Fabric by the Yard

From Telio this heavyweight ponte double knit is a stable knit with 4 way stretch and smooth drape. Ideal for bottom weight garments that requires structure and body this fabric does not fray making it a perfect choice for those who do like hemming. You can also use this fabric for athletic uniforms like baseball cheerleading or anything that you need movement and a wrinkle-free appearance. Fabric Type: 71% Rayon/25% Nylon/4% Spandex Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Air Dry