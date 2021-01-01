From ge
GE 350 CFM 36" Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood - JVW5361EJES
GE JVW5361 350 CFM 36 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood Features: With a blower capable of moving 350 CFM, this hood has plenty of power to keep your kitchen's air fresh and free of contaminantsMesh filters filters are included to trap grease and are removable for easy cleaning2 halogen bulbs are included to illuminate your cooktopPush button controls offer intuitive access to settingsSupports conversion to ductless/recirculating ventilation in cases where venting to the outdoors is not possibleIncludes a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty for parts and laborSpecifications: CFM (Max): 350Maximum Sones: 6.6Speeds: 3Duct Size: 6" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: HalogenWidth: 36"Depth: 18-1/2"Height: 9-7/8"Voltage: 120 Wall Mount Range Hoods Slate