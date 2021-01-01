Whirlpool 350 CFM 30" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ Boost Mode - WVU57UC0FS

Whirlpool WVU57UC0FS 350 CFM 30 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with Boost Mode Features: 350 CFM motor provides proper ventilation when you are preparing mealsDishwasher safe filters can be reusedLED lighting provides light for your cooktopTouch controls are easy to use and provide a seemless surfaceRe-circulation provides flexibility in installation, as you do not need to install a ventBoost mode provides a 10 minute boost to quickly clear smoke from your kitchenCovered by a limited one year warrantySpecifications: CFM: 350Sones: 6.0Speeds: 3Duct Size: 7" RoundDuct Discharge: Horizontal, VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 30"Depth: 18-5/8"Height: 4-15/16"Height Above Cooktop: 24"Voltage: 120V Under Cabinet Range Hoods Black