From winflo
30" 350 CFM Convertible Under Cabinet Range Hood in Stainless Steel
This beautiful under cabinet kitchen range hood is constructed of premium 430 stainless steel. The range hood features a patented design ventilation system containing dual blowers to provide powerful suction at 350 CFM airflow and effortlessly remove smoke, odours, and grease. Winflo patented quick-install hardware is included to make one person installation a breeze. Bright energy saver led lights to illuminate your cooking area and easy to operate push-button control adjusts the 3 fan speeds and light. Easy to remove, dishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters keep maintenance to a minimum.