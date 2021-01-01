Find the 35" Brown Wood Rustic Wall Mirror at Michaels. com. Create an dazzling focal point on your walls with this exquisite wall mirror, and level up your entryway, dining room, bedroom or living room. Create an dazzling focal point on your walls with this exquisite wall mirror, and level up your entryway, dining room, bedroom or living room. It makes a great centerpiece over your sofa or console table, or in your dining room or bedroom. Details: Brown 32" x 1.4" x 35" Wood and glass Loop hardware on back for easy hanging For indoor use only | 35" Brown Wood Rustic Wall Mirror By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®