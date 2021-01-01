From genius tools
Genius Tools 35 Piece Pliers & Screwdriver Set MS-035MS
Advertisement
PLIERS & SCREWDRIVER SET - 35pc Pliers & Screwdriver Set MS-035MS PEACE OF MIND - Purchase with confidence backed by the Genius Tools Limited Lifetime Warranty against manufacturer defects ANSI STANDARDS - Meets or exceeds the standards established by the American National Standards Institute PROFESSIONAL GRADE - Genius Tools are designed and made for use by professional technicians and built to perform over a lifetime of heavy use. Trust Genius for a quality tool at a value cost to you.