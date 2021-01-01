K and H Pet Products 35 in. x 46 in. x 4 in. Large Navy Paw Print Superior Orthopedic Bed

Our Superior Orthopedic Bed is top-notch in comfort. This bed contains double the density of our basic foam beds for superior comfort and durability. It reverses from attractive polyester to fleece softness. It's a truly superior and firmer mattress pet bed that supports joints, bones and keeps pets off the hard floor. Great for all pets that deserve and need a little extra stability when getting on and off a pet bed. The machine washable cover has an easy grab zipper that hides away. Available in 3-sizes and 2 colors. Great for cats too. 1-year limited warranty.