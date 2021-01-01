Trademark Fine Art 35 in. x 35 in. "Drishti" by Carrie Schmitt Printed Canvas Wall Art, Multi

Carrie Schmitt's first childhood memory is standing behind her mother's leg while apologizing to her neighbor for picking all the flowers from her garden. Today, she has found a more honest way to enjoy flowers. She paints them as part of her mission to create beauty every day. Carrie began painting in 2009 after developing a life-threatening allergy to heat. No longer able to spend time in her beloved garden, she began painting flowers instead of planting them. In 2010, she moved to the Seattle area to enjoy its temperate climate and now paints daily in her mountain studio surrounded by moss and towering evergreens. Color: Multi.