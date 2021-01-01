From tamron
Tamron 35-150mm f/2.8-4 Di VC OSD Lens for Canon EF with Altura Photo Advanced Accessory and Travel Bundle
Advertisement
INCLUDES: Tamron 35-150mm f/2.8-4 Di VC OSD Lens for Canon EF + AirBag Packable Bag and Camera Insert + SanDisk 64GB C10 Ultra UHS-I SDXC Memory Card + Altura Photo Mini Tripod with Pistol Grip + Altura Photo Rapid Fire Wrist Strap + Altura Photo Hard-Shell Case + Altura Photo Accessory Kit + 3 Sizes MagicFiber Microfiber Lens Pouch HIGH PRECISION LENS: Spanning a unique wide-angle to medium telephoto range, this lens is a flexible zoom characterized by its bright f/2.8-4 maximum aperture range and relatively compact, lightweight design. The optical design employs both low dispersion glass and aspherical elements, which help to reduce chromatic and spherical aberrations throughout the zoom range for improved clarity and sharpness. COMPATIBLE with all Canon Cameras, including EOS 7D Mark II, 70D, 77D, 80D, Rebel T3, T3i, T4i, T5, T5i, T6, T6i, T6s, T7, T7i, SL1, SL2, SL3 APS-C Cameras, and EOS 5D Mark III, 5D Mark IV, 6D Mark II, 5DS, 5DS R, 1Dx Mark II Full Frame DSLR Cameras.