Grohe 35 062 Eurostyle Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower with 2.0 GPM Single Function Shower Head - Less Valve Starlight Chrome Showers Tub and Shower

Grohe 35 062 Eurostyle Pressure Balanced Tub and Shower with 2.0 GPM Single Function Shower Head - Less Valve Grohe 35 062 Features: Single function shower head Pressure balancing valve cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperature Shower Package Includes: Valve trim, shower head, tub spout, and shower arm Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant Covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warranty Grohe 35 062 Technologies / Benefits: Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe’s unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen. Grohe finishes are life tested to withstand 60,000 "wipes" with an abrasive cloth. Grohe 35 062 Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Escutcheon (Cover plate) Dimensions: 6-11/16" W x 6-3/4" H Includes pre-set safety stop with override capability Rough-in valve is sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered) Grohe 35 062 Shower Head/Tub Spout Specifications: Single function shower head Flow Rate: 2.0 GPM (gallons per minute) Shower Head Width: 4-5/8" Spout Reach: 4-3/4" Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applications Pressure Balanced Starlight Chrome